No panic for Edwards over Morris's FA Cup absence but Hatters' leading scorer is a doubt for Wigan return trip

Carlton Morris speaks to the referee during Saturday's 3-2 defeat to WBA

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed there was no reason for supporters to panic over Carlton Morris’s exclusion from the starting XI at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, although admits he might be a doubt for this weekend’s league clash with the Latics.

With Morris, who has scored 11 goals for Town since his summer move from Barnsley, not on the teamsheet at the DW Stadium for the FA Cup third round replay, some fans might have been worried that, with the transfer window open, he might be subject of a bid from elsewhere, such has been his magnificent form.

However, that was never the case according to Edwards, who confirmed it was down to an injury, saying: “No panic anyone, he was just been feeling his calf.

“We’ll see how he is for the weekend, there is an element of doubt for the weekend, we’ll see how he reacts over the next couple of days.

“But don’t panic, he’s all right!”

Having made just four changes from the 3-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the Hatters opted for a strong starting XI at Wigan, the move paying off with Elijah Adebayo’s stoppage time strike sealing a 2-1 victory.

By the time the forward had netted from close range, wingback James Bree had gone off moments before, with Edwards adding: “He was just stretching his hamstring quite a lot, so he seems okay, but it was just precautionary.

“At the same time I thought with how direct they were going and (Josh) Magennis is a big threat, and (Will) Keane, getting Locks (Tom Lockyer) on is not a bad thing either to help us deal and compete with that aerial threat.

