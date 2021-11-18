'No panic' from Luton boss over keeper Sluga's contract situation

Hatters keeper Simon Sluga

Luton boss Nathan Jones isn’t panicking over the contract situation regarding Town's number one Simon Sluga.

The 28-year-old Croatian international signed a three year deal when joining the Hatters for a club record fee of around £1.3m back in July 2019, which would be due to run out this summer.

However, that might not be the case for Sluga, who has been in excellent form since Jones returned as manager, winning the LTST Player of the Season and Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season last season, with seven clean sheets to his name already this term.

The Town chief said: "He’s not necessarily out of contract.

"Without divulging too much, there’s things in place that we have, we have an option really in being able to take that up, so there’s no panic on our part in terms of that.

"Simon’s here, he’s playing well for us, he’s a Croatian international, I would imagine he goes to the World Cup next year.

"There’s a lot of considerations, but everything is well in hand there.”

Although Town have kept the length of contracts handed out close to their chests in recent years, there could be a number of other players such as Tom Lockyer, James Bree, Glen Rea and Harry Cornick, who are now in the final eight months of their deals.

Jones didn't expect the Hatters would be left in the lurch when it comes to the end of the season though, adding: "We very rarely get exposed, or we very rarely get exposed when we really want to.

"It happened slightly in the summer, but not really, with one player, but with no damage done.

"So very rarely do people walk out of here on a free transfer when we haven’t got it covered, or we haven’t done everything in our power to try that.