No plans in place for Town chief to look at the free transfer market but Edwards not completely ruling it out

Luton boss Rob Edwards hasn’t completely ruled out dipping into the free transfer market if he feels his Town squad needs bolstering ahead of the January transfer window, although declared there were no plans in place to do so just yet.

With all top flight teams having to submit a list of 25 senior players they will pick from for the Premier League campaign, players under the age of 21 do not need to be included, with clubs able to field as many as they wish throughout the season.

New Hatters signing Teden Mengi is the most high profile who fits that category at Kenilworth Road, the former Manchester United defender still just 21, with teenage academy graduate Joe Johnson also able to be selected in the top flight if possible.

Following the deadline that passed yesterday, Luton have opted to name 24 in their first team squad, including the injured trio of Dan Potts, Jordan Clark and Gabe Osho, leaving a single space available.

Asked whether he will look to fill that before the window opens again with a free agent potentially joining, Edwards said: “We’ll see, I don’t want to ever rule anything out, but I’m really happy with the group that we’ve got now.

"I don’t see too much happening, but never say never, I’ll leave you with that.

"We’re not working on anything at the moment though.”

In total, Edwards has made 12 summer signings since Luton reached the top flight, reshaping his squad for the challenges that lie ahead, with more than that number departing Kenilworth Road as well.

Although Town have broken their transfer record on numerous occasions, they haven’t spent anywhere near the sums of money that other clubs, even the promoted duo of Burnley and Sheffield United shelling reported fees of £19m and £18.5m on James Trafford and Cameron Archer respectively.

Despite that, the Hatters chief has been more than happy with what he has been able to do in the market, adding: “Everyone knew we weren’t going to be going and spending a hundred million, it’s just not what we’re going to do.

"We do things our way and what we’ve done sets us up for a long, long time.

"It speeds the new stadium up, but I think in total it’s 16 including loans that have gone out, 12 new faces have come in, so it’s been a big turnaround for us.

"I’m really happy with the people we’ve been able to bring in and it’s definitely now a really strong working group.

"I get people questioning because ‘you’ve got to be able to spend money,’ that’s not our way, it’s not our way and 17 million pounds or whatever it is, is a good amount for us.

"I think we’ve brought in some fantastic players who are really going to suit the way we play.