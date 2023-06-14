No Premier League opening day preference for Luton defender Osho as he can't wait to take on the best

​To​wn defender Gabe Osho doesn’t have a preference over who the Hatters go up against in their opening clash of the new Premier League season when the fixtures are announced tomorrow morning.

With Luton back in the top flight for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign, Rob Edwards’ side will find out just who they will take on at 9am, with the game due to be played away from home as the club continue working to get Kenilworth Road up to scratch for top flight football.

Asked if there was a side he wanted to face in both his and the Hatters’ debut contest as a Premier League team, Osho said: “My mind changes on this every minute to be honest.

"Sometimes I want Man United away, other times I want a team that’s just come up with us away, so honestly I don’t mind.

"We’re going to have to play everyone at some point, so I haven’t got a preference personally.

"I’m just really looking forward to the day when it all comes out.”

Osho will certainly have his work cut out next season, he could find himself up against the likes of Erling Haaland, Mo Salah, Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane.

Town defender Gabe Osho with a pass during Luton's play-off final win over Coventry

Being a student of the game though, he can’t wait to take them all on, adding: “I’m just excited to test myself against some of the best players in the world.

"There’s not one in particular, I think I could honestly name you about 30, 40 players that I’m looking forward to playing against, because I’m a fan of the game.

"I’ll go home every single day and I’ll watch a game of football, even if it’s like Italian Second Division or whatever, so now I know all the players, I know all the stadiums, I’ve watched it all before.

