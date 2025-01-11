No prior 'clandestine meetings' but Hatters CEO is eager to make a quick managerial appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton would like new man in place for Preston clash

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet is looking to make a swift decision in appointing Rob Edwards’ replacement as Hatters manager although was eager to point out that no ‘clandestine meetings’ had been held before the conclusion was reached to part company with Town’s former boss this week.

Following a run of four straight defeats over the Christmas and New Year period, culminating in a 2-1 loss at QPR on Monday night, Town’s 10th straight reverse on the road, it was announced on Thursday afternoon that Edwards had left Kenilworth Road by mutual consent. With Luton having a break from Championship action this afternoon, travelling to Premier League side Nottingham Forest for their FA Cup third round tie, it gives the club’s hierarchy an important seven days to try and get the new man in place before next weekend’s home game against Preston North End.

After that, Town have four huge matches in which to try and pull clear of the relegation zone, as they travel to Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday, also entertaining Millwall and Plymouth Argyle. With that in mind Sweet would like to have a permanent fixture in the dug-out ahead of the Lilywhites clash, as he said: “We’re in January, so yes, it is a process (appointing someone before Preston) that we want to consider probably.

Luton CEO Gary Sweet and chief recruitment officer Mick Harford are beginning the search for Town's new manager - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

“We’re going to keep our cards close to our chest right now for obvious reasons. This last week has taken an awful lot out of us as well, we want to make sure when we’re making this consideration that we’re making it in the clear light of day, with clear heads and objectively. But whether we go for a young one, an old one, an English one, a foreign one, there’s always risk involved and my job is to manage the risk, assess the risk, along with those that are helping me in the recruitment team.

"It’s a good team, they don’t just recruit footballers, they also rescue football staff, or identify football staff and there’s a specific way they go about it. It does use some data, it does use a lot more knowledge, personal knowledge about the market and we know a lot of people. We’ve been in this a long time now, so there’s a huge amount of knowledge in the building and it’s just about getting the right man. I know that sounds easy. it’s not necessarily but we will get that right.

"If the right person falls in our lap as you sometimes instantly know when you meet somebody, as we did with Rob. When we met Rob we kind of knew, that first time that we met, we came away from that meeting feeling really energised and we felt you know what, he could be the one, and we’re hoping that we find somebody like that.”

Although the decision was only made a few days ago, Sweet did reveal that he had already been contacted by some offering up potential replacements much earlier in the season when Edwards was struggling for results, especially losing heavily against Middlesbrough back in November. However, the CEO confirmed he didn’t act on anything that came his way, continuing: “I started getting emails and texts about three months ago, that’s what this business is.

"Of course we don't respond to any of that, we do things the right way. Our process is very much more about us identifying the person. We don't wait for applications, we’re not sitting here waiting for emails or texts to come through, we will identify the right candidate according to their playing style characteristics. That’s a part of it, of course their own personal character and what they can bring for the future in terms of this football club. It’s not what they’ve done in the past, it’s what they can do in the future that always interests us most, there’s quite a few people who might fit that.

“I can tell you as well there’s been no clandestine meetings in hotel receptions rooms with future managers two weeks ago and contracts being done before yesterday (Thursday) happened. We do things the right way, respectful way here and that’s not just with the departure of Rob Edwards as manager, but the introduction of whoever replaces him.”

Although Sweet hasn’t acted on any suggestions yet, he admitted the club have now had preliminary talks amongst themselves over potential suitors, adding: “I would be lying if I said that Mick (Harford) and the team haven’t spoken about a few names, of course we have and there are people we like and people who we might not think are quite appropriate, but as I sit here, I can’t really disclose what our situation is.

"Of course we want to move quick, but I don’t think we’re Superman. We’ll do this in the right, diligent way, make sure it’s thorough, it has to be thorough, And when we shake hands with that person then we’re going to have to do that with full confidence, the board’s backing, the recruitment team’s backing and absolutely having the right level of confidence that they can take us forward as a football club.”