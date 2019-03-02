No promotion points target in mind for Town defender

Hatters defender Sonny Bradley hasn’t got a points target in mind for what the club need to go up this season.

With 12 games to go, Luton lead the way at the summit by five points from Barnsley, while Sunderland are seven points adrift.

Town six and home and six away coming up, entertaining Rochdale, Gillingham, Doncaster, Blackpool, AFC Wimbledon and Oxford, with trips to Plymouth, Bradford, Bristol Rovers, Charlton, Accrington and Burton.

However, just what kind if tally they require isn’t something that’s cropped up in the Town’s dressing room discussions, as Bradley said: “Not between the lads, we don’t really want to look too far ahead, we don’t really want to look past Rochdale on Saturday.

“A lot of people have said around us, not the lads, that we’ve possibly got the best run of fixtures and there’s been a lot of media attention, as it happens when you’re doing well.

“But we can’t look past Rochdale. Everybody is fighting for something at the minute, they’re fighting down at the bottom of the table and they don’t want to get relegated.

“That’s maybe seven or eight of the teams that we’re going to play in the next 12 games will be in a similar situation, so everyone’s got something to play for.

“They’re all going to be tough games and we know we’ve got to be at our best if we want to get maximum points.”