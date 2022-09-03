No selection headache for Jones despite Cornick and Doughty being available to face Wigan

Alfie Doughty in action for Luton during pre-season

Luton boss Nathan Jones doesn’t anticipate having a selection headache even though both Harry Cornick and Alfie Doughty are available for this afternoon’s home clash against Wigan Athletic.

Doughty is yet to play for the Hatters this term, after arriving for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City in the summer and picking up an injury during pre-season.

Meanwhile, Cornick, who reached double figures in the league last term, hasn’t featured since coming on against Newport County in the Carabao Cup last month.

Jones said: “We’ve got people coming back, we’ve got Cornick and Doughty available now for the weekend, which gives us another option, so we’re looking strong.

“We’re looking right at it and Eli (Elijah Adebayo) and Carlton (Morris) and (Luke) Freeman and (Allan) Campbell and Clicker (Jordan Clark), we can’t keep doing what they're doing.

“(James) Bree, (Amari’i) Bell, all of them, we’re going to need to freshen stuff up.

"This (Cardiff win) will galvanise them, this will give them a little bit of energy in the legs and we go from there.

They (Cornick and Doughty) have come through.

"How soon it is for them we don’t know but we’re in a better place.”

Despite having the duo on the verge of a first team return, Jones didn’t expect it to cause any issues when it came to selecting his XI to face the Latics.

He continued: “I haven’t got a headache!

"It’s just good choices, good strength, and the games come thick and fast so coming off the back of a big shift and a big journey down the M4 and we might need to freshen things up.

"But having those options and the people to do that and have the desire to do it, because again, coming off the bench we had four game-changers that really contributed to the win the other night and that is all we can ask for.

"Two directly (Fred Onyedinma and Gabe Osho) but two really saw the game out (Cauley Woodrow and Luke Berry) and we were really happy.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Henri Lansbury, who picked up an injury in the 3-2 defeat to the Newport County, is who is back in contention, as he was on the bench for the 2-1 win in Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Jones added: “Henri’s been back a little bit, it’s just getting minutes in him and getting him training, because we don't want anyone to break down.

"We made decisions at the end of last year because we had to.

"People like Fred coming back and coming back early because the situation called for it.