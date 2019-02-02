No sentiment for Collins at Shrews

Hatters attacker James Collins won’t show any sentiment when he lines up to face former side Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The 28-year-old is the Shrews’ record goalscorer at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, and bagged 48 goals in over 100 appearances during two spells with the club.

However, he only has his eyes on strengthening Town’s position at the top of the table today, saying: “I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a great club, a great fanbase, lovely people work at the club and they were really good to me when I was younger.

"I had success with them with two promotions as well, so I'm really looking forward to going back and seeing everyone.

"But I‘ve got a job to do now, I’m a Luton Town player and I’ll be going there hoping to get the three points and score a few more goals."