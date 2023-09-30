No sulking by Edwards or his Luton squad after a 'difficult night' at Exeter in the cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists there has been no sulking by either himself or his players following their Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League One Exeter City in midweek.

After picking up a first point in the Premier League when drawing 1-1 with Wolves on Saturday, spirits had been high that the Hatters could carry that momentum on to St James Park and reach round four of the competition.

However those hopes were dashed when Town were dumped out 1-0 by the Grecians, although the visitors did field a much-changed side for the contest, as only Alfie Doughty remained in the starting XI.

Town boss Rob Edwards watches on as the Hatters are beaten by Exeter - pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Edwards didn’t think the result has had an adverse effect on his squad though, with attentions now turning to trying to gain their three top flight points at Everton.

He said: “What do people want us to do? Sulk and go into our shells or come out fighting.

"It was a difficult night, it was always going to be a difficult night.

"The only way we could win was by winning the game and we didn’t.

"We have to take our medicine and we have to come out fighting.

“I look at our league form and there’s been steady improvement in every game.

"I’m focusing on that and I’m expecting us to improve again.”

Like Luton, the Toffees had a tough start to the campaign, winless in their first five league games of the season, but have now shown signs of life under Sean Dyche.

A 3-1 success at Brentford last weekend was followed by a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa in the cup on Wednesday night, the results going some way to improve the mood on Merseyside.

Edwards is still looking at the contest as a chance to get his side’s opening victory though, adding: “We always believe that.

"We know it’s going to be a difficult game, Everton are a good team, very well organised, very good athletically and probably should have more points than their total suggests at the moment with the performances they’ve had.

“But they’re coming off the back of a couple of good wins away from home and they’ll be looking to get three points at home as well.

“I think their performances have been good anyway, when they haven’t got results.

"We’ve played well, especially in the last couple of games, and not got results. It’s difficult to get points in the league.