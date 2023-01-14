Cauley Woodrow in action during Luton's 1-1 draw with Wigan on Saturday

Luton manager Rob Edwards won’t let himself even consider the possibility of a fourth round FA Cup tie against League Two Grimsby Town with a replay at Wigan Athletic to get through first.

The reward for Hatters should they get past their Championship opponents at the DW Stadium on Tuesday night is a home draw against the Mariners on the weekend of January 28/29.

Although on paper it represents a glorious chance to make the fifth round for the second season running, Edwards didn’t want to be drawn into discussing the potential opposition, who are currently 16th in the fourth tier, saying: “All my focus is on Wigan at the moment, I can’t think about anything else.

“It would be the wrong thing to comment on it really as I'll look stupid if we don’t do the business against Wigan.

“It’s West Brom, then we focus back on to the cup and we’ve got to do the business up there.

“We weren’t able to do it at home, and we’ve got to now refocus on doing the job up there, which could be more difficult.

