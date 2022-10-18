No talk of Watford for Luton striker Jerome as he prepares to make 'special' Norwich return

Luton striker Cameron Jerome during his time with Norwich City

Luton striker Cameron Jerome insists none of Town’s players are allowing themselves to think about Sunday’s mouthwatering trip to fierce rivals Watford ahead of tonight’s visit to a Norwich City side where the experienced forward had an ‘amazing time’ earlier in his career.

A huge week in the Hatters’ season saw Nathan Jones’ side get off to the perfect start on Saturday as they defeated QPR for the first time since January 2006, winning 3-1 at Kenilworth Road.

They head to Carrow Road this evening to face a Canaries side looking to challenge for the title once more, before a game that has been on every Luton's calendar since the fixtures were announced bac in June.

Jerome certainly isn’t getting ahead of himself though, as he said: “It’s well documented how important the game is, but at this level you can’t look past the next game.

"You can’t look three or four games into the future, you’ve got to concentrate on the next game, as that game is the one that comes to bite you in the backside.

"Three game weeks are always difficult, you see the results are always a mixed bag throughout the week, for every team in the league.

"We’re no different to that, we’ve got two difficult away games now that we’ll go into as underdogs, but we probably thrive off that.

"We probably have some of our best results and some of our best performances are against teams we’re probably not expected to get anything from.

"So we’ll go in there full of belief as we do every game and we’ll give it our all.”

It was back in the summer of 2014 that Jerome was snapped up by the Canaries from Stoke City, as he had the most prolific time of his near decade playing career while with Norwich.

He netted 21 times in his first season as City won the Championship play-offs, going on to play in the Premier League, as he managed 42 goals in total from his 138 outings in four years.

On making his return to Carrow Road, Jerome continued: “I haven’t been back there since I left.

"It’ll be nice to go back and see one or two familiar faces, but it's business as usual as far as I’m concerned.

"I had a really amazing time there, it's a special part of my career, but I'm focused on trying to get the three points with Luton.”

As expected, Dean Smith's side, although slipping to third when beaten 2-1 by Watford at the weekend, are still heavily tipped to be in the top two at the end of the season.

Jerome added: “Norwich are Norwich, they’re very strong at this level.

"They’ve kept quite a lot of their core members of the squad from the Premier League so it’s by no means an easy game.