No targets set by Hatters chief or the Luton board

Town boss Graemes Jones has refused to set any targets for his side ahead of their first Championship campaign for over a decade.

The Hatters will be going up against some serious heavyweights this term, including Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City to name just three.

However, when asked if he had any goals in mind for a club who last played at this level in 2006-07, Jones said: “I don’t set any targets, because I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Football knows what’s going to happen, I certainly don’t.

“I want to make us as strong as we can possibly be, where that takes us I don’t know.

“But I like what I see, I like the players that have been brought into the football club, so lets wait and see.

“I think it’s ridiculous to set any kind of targets, but apart from the fact that the day to day work has been excellent, the attitude of the players has been excellent, and so far, I’m really, really satisfied.”

The Town boss also denied that he had been given any objectives by the club's board after being officially appointed in May.

He continued: “No, I don’t speak to Gary (Sweet, chief executive) and the board about things like that.

“My job is to max out our players, max out the football club, I can’t work any other way.

“It’s what I’ve been used to. I worked with Roberto (Martinez) for a long time as everybody knows, we had to max out every job we were at, that’s the plan, that’s the focus.”