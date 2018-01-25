No truth in Caulker rumours according to Luton chief

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has denied rumours that QPR defender Steven Caulker has been training with Luton.

The 26-year-old started his career with Tottenham Hotspur, before making his professional debut at Yeovil Town during August 2009 in the same side as Jones, who was also on the coaching staff at the Glovers.

He went on to have spells at Bristol City, Swansea, Southampton and Liverpool, winning one England cap in that time too, against Sweden, scoring as well.

Caulker has played four times for Rangers this team, his last game back in September, and there was speculation that Jones had been running the rule over him this month.

However, that was news to the Town chief, who said: “I heard he was training with West Ham.

“I know Steven very, very well and he’s someone that we gave him his debut at Yeovil and someone that I’ve kept in touch with, but he hasn’t been training with us.”

Jones did confirm once more that the heart of his defence was a position he remains interested in strengthening, adding: “We’ve known we’ve been a little bit light in the centre half area in terms of Scotty (Cuthbert) being out, so that’s the only area that we’ve been light in.

“But it’s finding ones that are better than what we’ve got and that’s proving difficult.”