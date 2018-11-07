No update ‘for some time’ from Beds Police over Hatters allegations

Beds Police have admitted it might be some time before they conclude their investigations into the allegations of racist abuse following Luton’s recent home game with Accrington Stanley.

A BBC Radio Lancashire commentator claimed he heard alleged racist remarks towards visiting striker Offrande Zanzala.

That was followed by assistant BBC Sport producer Karen Fazackerley, who was in the away end, alleging on Twitter that defender Michael Ihiekwe was the victim of monkey chants from Luton supporters.

Town have carried out their own investigation which has found that neither of the allegations had any substance.

However, when asked by the News/Gazette for the latest this week, a spokesman for Beds Police said: “We have nothing to update in relation to either of the Accrington incidents.

“The investigations are ongoing and may well be for some time.”