No World Cup Finals for Hatters midfielder Mpanzu as DR Congo crash out to Morocco in play-offs

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu won't be in with a chance of appearing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after DR Congo were beaten 4-1 by Morocco in the second leg of their play-off on Tuesday night, going out 5-2 on aggregate.

The long-serving Town player had been called up by head coach Héctor Cúper for the matches, and although on the bench for the 1-1 draw on Friday, didn't appear to be involved in the squad for the return clash in Casablanca.

The hosts led 2-0 at half time, Azzedine Ounahi (21) and Tarik Tissuoadali (45) scoring, before Ounahi doubled the lead after the break, with Achraf Hakimi also on target.