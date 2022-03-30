No World Cup Finals for Hatters midfielder Mpanzu as DR Congo crash out to Morocco in play-offs

Leopards well beaten in Casablanca

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 11:24 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 11:26 am
Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu won't be in with a chance of appearing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after DR Congo were beaten 4-1 by Morocco in the second leg of their play-off on Tuesday night, going out 5-2 on aggregate.

The long-serving Town player had been called up by head coach Héctor Cúper for the matches, and although on the bench for the 1-1 draw on Friday, didn't appear to be involved in the squad for the return clash in Casablanca.

The hosts led 2-0 at half time, Azzedine Ounahi (21) and Tarik Tissuoadali (45) scoring, before Ounahi doubled the lead after the break, with Achraf Hakimi also on target.

Substitute Ben Malongo netted a consolation for the Leopards with 77 minutes gone, but they once more failed to reach the finals for the first time 1974, when the country was still known as Zaire.

MpanzuQatar