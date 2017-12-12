Nolan is sure Luton will be title challengers

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan is confident that Luton Town will involved in the title race for the duration of the campaign.

The Magpies boss was reflecting on a battling display from his side as they remained level on points at the top with the Hatters following a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, trailing the leaders on goal difference.

I’m sure they’re going to be challenging for the title come the end of the season. Kevin Nolan

Speaking afterwards, Nolan said: “There’s lots of positives to take from it and I’m certainly going home a very happy man with a point in the bag.

“They (Luton) did really well to not concede early on and then they score a goal and that buoys them, it gets them through to half time.

“I just thought the way our lads played they were well deserving of the point.

“If we would have got three (points) it might have flattered us a bit, but I thought we’ve come here and played well.

“I think you’ve seen two really good sides here and it was a really good football match to watch.”

“We’re ever-closer to that 50-point mark now, which is very pleasing. We’ve just got to make sure we get there as quickly as possible.

“Let’s see if we’re still going blow-for-blow with Luton in March/April, because I’m sure they’re going to be challenging for the title come the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Nolan was satisfied with the manner his team contained a home side who had scored 34 goals in front of their own fans this season, restricting them to just two shots on target throughout.

He added: “We limited them to very few chances.

“Ross Fitzsimons pulled off a great save at the end, but overall we had a lot of opportunities - especially in the first half.

“They hit us with a sucker punch, but that’s what they do with the quality they have. You can’t switch off for a minute.

“Luckily enough we hit them back and it’s a fantastic point.

“We respected the fact Luton had really good attacking threats and I thought we thwarted them very well.”