Nordås already showing his finishing qualities as Luton chief ponders when to expose January signing

Norwegian U21 international is adapting well to life in England

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New boy Lasse Nordas has been showing the Hatters just what he is about in training as manager Matt Bloomfield continues to ponder just when to throw the forward into the heat of a Championship battle.

The 23-year-old joined from Norwegian top flight side Tromsø on transfer deadline day, signing for a fee that was believed to be around the £3m mark. With Nordas having finished his Eliteserien campaign before Christmas, it meant he hadn’t played a senior game since December 1, and was in what Bloomfield described recently as his pre-season stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Named in the squad to face Sunderland, he had the final few minutes of the 2-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light last Wednesday, before being an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss to Sheffield United at the weekend. Asked how he was adapting to life in England, Bloomfield said of the forward, who bagged 12 goals in 30 domestic outings last term: “It’s about trying to expose him to minutes as much as we can, but understanding where he’s at.

New Luton signing Lasse Nordas - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"Obviously adapting to a new country, new level, and the intensity too, so within the team environment, the squad environment, everyone has their own little individual plan that you have to try and act accordingly for them. Lasse’s fine, he can finish, he’s been showing us that in training and I think he can contribute for us moving forward.”

It could well be that the striker is called upon at some stage against Plymouth Argyle this evening as Town will be desperate to end what has become a club record sequence of failing to score on home soil. Drawing a blank at the weekend means it is now four games without hitting the net at Kenilworth Road, their last goal coming in the 2-1 win over Derby County just under two months ago.

They weren’t without their opportunities either, Elijah Adebayo missing the target twice, Izzy Jones denied by United keeper Michael Cooper, as was Carlton Morris on two occasions, Thelo Aasgaard also hitting the bar. One of the major positives was at least Town actually had some shots this time, unleashing 14 at the visitors’ goal, two more than they had managed in both of their recent matches combined. Bloomfield didn’t want to shy away from the dismal run, as he continued: “The Preston game we had some good opportunities, in the Millwall game we had some good opportunities, Saturday we had some good opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m a manager who’s never going to criticise my players, especially goalscoring. It’s a confidence and belief thing and the last thing you want is someone speaking about you in those terms. It doesn’t help in my mind, we don’t want people to become anxious in front of goal. I believe in the forwards we’ve got, I believe in all the players we’ve got and it’s about us going and proving it on the pitch.”

With Adebayo and Morris going close in the contest, the pair both suffering droughts of varying lengths in front of goal, Bloomfield is hopeful that when one goes in, the floodgates will open for the remainder of the campaign, adding: “I hope so, it’s what you have to believe in and we believe that things will improve. Saturday’s performance showed that on another occasion you could play worse than that and win the game. It wasn’t to be, but it’s been and gone and we have to believe in what we can do tomorrow night.

“We haven’t scored enough over the last few games, but it’s something we’re working hard to improve on. At the same time, we have to remember that performance level, feel that performance level and take it into the game. There’s no point leaving that there on Saturday. One performance doesn’t make a season. We have to make sure we use that to move forward with it as there’s no point just doing one, we have to make sure we do more and be consistent with that.”