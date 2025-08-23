Nordas starts as Luton make three changes for Cardiff City

League One: Luton Town v Cardiff City

Striker Lasse Nordas makes his first league start for the Hatters since February as manager Matt Bloomfield makes three changes to his side that face Cardiff City this afternoon.

The 23-year-old last began in the 2-0 defeat at Watford when Town were in the Championship, as although he began when Luton lost 1-0 at Coventry City a few weeks ago, that contest came in the Carabao Cup. Nordas has been joined in the side by defender Christ Makosso after he completed his three match ban for violent conduct, while the Norwegian will partner summer signing Nahki Wells, who has recovered from his minor groin injury.

The trio replace wingbacks Cohen Bramall and Gideon Kodua, who drop to the bench, along with striker Jerry Yates, ending his run of three successive starts. Discussing Nordas, who had an enterprising display when brought on early in the second period against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, inches away from opening his Town account at the 13th attempt, striking the inside of the post from 20 yards, Bloomfield said: “I was really pleased with Lasse.

Lasse Nordas starts against Cardiff City this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

"He’s still adapting to the English game, we’ve spoken about that a number of times, but again it feels like he’s better with a partner. It was really good for him, the game opened up and he was able to turn a couple of times and it would have been lovely for him to get his first goal for us. He’s searching for that moment, it would have been great, under the lights here for him to have that moment with our supporters, it feels it’s not that far away.”

Midfielder George Saville, who has been called up by the Northern Ireland squad this week, is expecting a difficult encounter against the Bluebirds, who like Luton, were in the second tier last term until being relegated, saying: “Cardiff are one of the top teams in the division. They came down last season as well so that will be a good test, two teams going at it. It's important we put in a good performance again, tidy up on a couple of things we need to work on and then look forward to the game.

"I reiterated it to the boys, we’re not a Championship side, they’re not a Championship side, we're League One for a reason and it’s about what we do now. It’s not about what has happened or what’s been done, we're in League One. It’s important that we show why we want to get straight back out and the same with Cardiff, so it will be a good game Saturday and a game you want to be involved in.”

That was the same for keeper Josh Keeley, who added: “We had a disappointing result the other day (at Bradford) and it was always important to get back home and get the three points and we did that (against Wigan). It was a little bit scruffy, but there are a lot of players who have come into the squad like myself and everyone’s trying to gel together,

"The fact we've picked up three wins from four, it says a lot about the group so early on. I love it here though, the fans, social media, the crowd in the game chanting my name, it was good, it feels unreal. It’s such a big club with such a big history and to play under the lights here for my first league games, it was top to be fair. The boys can’t wait for it (Cardiff game), it's another game coming thick and fast now, Saturday, Tuesday. We've got the names, we’ve got the bodies to go and fight every week so everyone's looking forward to it.”

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Kal Naismith (C), Milli Alli, George Saville, Liam Walsh, Jordan Clark, Nahki Wells, Lasse Nordas. Subs: James Shea, Jerry Yates, Shandon Baptiste, Thomas Holmes, Gideon Kodua, Cohen Bramall, Zack Nelson.

Bluebirds: Nathan Trott, Will Fish, Joel Bagan, Ryan Wintle, Rubin Colwill (C), David Turnbull, Chris Willock, Ronan Kpakio, Cian Ashford, Callum Robinson, Dylan Lawlor. Subs: Matthew Turner, Calum Chambers, Yousef Salach, Eli King, Joel Colwill, Perry Ng, Isaak Davies. Referee: Martin Coy.