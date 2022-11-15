Northampton boss Jon Brady

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has revealed there has been no contact made with him by anyone from Luton Town regarding the managerial vacancy at Kenilworth Road.

The 47-year-old, who was born in Australia, has previously managed Brackley Town before taking over at the Cobblers in 2021, leading them to the League Two play-offs last season.

He saw his odds to replace Nathan Jones as Town boss cut to 10/1 with SkyBet this morning, but speaking to the Northampton Chronicle about the links earlier this afternoon, said: “Last night (Monday) one of my mates sent me a text and that was the first I knew about it!