Northern Ireland U21 international Marcus Daws has left Luton Town to sign for Southern League Premier Division South side Dorchester Town.

The 20-year-old had only moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer, penning a professional development contract after his release from AFC Bournemouth, going on to feature for the Development squad. Having spent last season on loan at Poole Town, who also play in the same division, Daws, who represented his country in a Euro U21 qualifier against Lithuania in June 2022, has now agreed a short term deal with the Magpies.

Dorchester boss Tom Killick told the club’s official website: "I am very pleased to announce the signing of Marcus Daws who is a player I know well from my time at Poole. Marcus was previously at AFC Bournemouth and most recently at Luton Town. Understandably Marcus wants to get back to full time football and therefore we don’t know how long he will be with us for, but I feel while we have him he can be a great help to us given our current situation. I am grateful to Marcus for choosing our club over others at our level and above, and I hope everyone at the club makes him very welcome."

Marcus Daws has left the Hatters to sign for Dorchester - pic: Liam Smith