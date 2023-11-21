Northern Ireland youth international scores twice as 'ruthless' Luton U18s thrash AFC Wimbledon U18s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Luton U18s boss Alex Lawless praised the ‘ruthless’ nature of his side’s performance as they went top of the Youth Alliance South East Division by beating previous leaders AFC Wimbledon 4-0 at the Brache on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, it took the Hatters just seven minutes of the second period to move in front when Jamie Odegah headed home Dominic Martins’ cross.

Town soon doubled their lead as Jack Lorentzen-Jones won the ball back and finished well, before they had a third with 15 minutes left, Dylan Stitt finding the net following good work from Odegah.

Jamie Odegah scored for Luton Town U18s against AFC Wimbledon U18s - pic: Luton Town FC

Stitt then completed the scoring on 82 minutes with a terrific goal, the Northern Ireland youth international finding the corner of the net for his second and the Hatters’ fourth.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Lawless said: “It was a good performance, especially in the second half, from the whole team.

"It was a battling display but we controlled possession, won our duels and were strong in the final third.

“We were ruthless – that was something we wanted to improve on in recent weeks and after scoring three last week and four this week, we have taken it up a notch.

“In the end we could have scored more goals but the four we scored were all real good ones.

"Overall it is a performance all the boys can be really satisfied with.

"We ground them down and deserved the win.”

Hatters U18s: Cai Hockey, Tyrell Giwa, Isaiah Harvey, Dominic Martins, Christian Chigozie, Claude Kayibanda, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Dylan Stitt, Jamie Odegah, Sam Anderson, Tate Xavier-Jones.