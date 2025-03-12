Norway call-up and first Hatters goal makes it a 'good day' for match-winner Aasgaard

Midfielder will link up with senior squad during international break

Tuesday proved to be ‘good day’ for midfielder Thelo Aasgaard as he celebrated a maiden senior call-up to the Norway squad by scoring his first ever goal for Luton with what turned out to be the winner during last night’s 2-1 success at Cardiff City.

The 22-year-old who joined Town from League One side Wigan Athletic in January, was born in Liverpool but to a Norwegian father and had represented the Lions at U16, U20 and also U21 level while with the Latics. However, Aasgaard has now been included by head coach Ståle Solbakken, the former Wolves and Copenhagen manager, naming him amongst his group of 25 players for the World Cup qualifiers at Moldova on Saturday, March 22 and then in Israel on Tuesday, March 25.

With his name sandwiched between Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, it shows the kind of players Aasgaard will be training with when he heads away, as on being named in the squad, he said: “I’m pretty happy with that, it’s been a good day. It’s really exciting. These are players you watch on telly. I’ll never back down on a challenge so I’m really happy and excited to go and do it.”

Boss Matt Bloomfield was also thrilled to see his recent acquisition get his chance on the big stage as well, saying: “Incredible. I think that shows where he’s at. To take him out of League One, he comes in the Championship and looks at home right away and to get that international recognition for him and our club is fantastic. It’s been a good day for him and for us.”

A few hours after the news was made public, Aasgaard was also making the headlines on the pitch as with 10 minutes to go at the Cardiff City Stadium and Jordan Clark’s wonder goal equalising Calum Chambers effort in the first period, it was his time to shine. With substitute Josh Bowler picking the ball up on the right, cutting in and shooting goalwards, City defender Dimitrios Goutas made an ill-advised attempt to block the shot that was running through to former Town stopper Ethan Horvath.

It bounced off him and hit Aasgaard who had continued his run, dropping perfectly into his path for the midfielder to keep his composure and slam beyond the USA international to make it 2-1, the Hatters holding on for a much-needed triumph that could kickstart their battle to stay in the Championship. On his goal, Aasgaard said: “It fell and you’ve just got to try and stay as calm as you can. A big chance, just put my laces through it, across goal and I was delighted that it went in.”

Tuesday night’s trip to Wales saw Aasgaard also beginning for the eighth consecutive game since moving to Bedfordshire just over a month ago, as it’s already clear that he is a huge part of Bloomfield’s plans moving forward. On his start to life at Kenilworth Road, he added: “I’m really grateful for that. When I came in I was told I was going to have an important role, so I’m just happy to continue doing that and just showing what I can do.”