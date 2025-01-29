Norwegian U21 international wants to bring a 'creative spark' to Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Luton signing has already scored 12 goals so far this season

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Luton signing Thelo Aasgaard is determined to bring a ‘creative spark’ that the Hatters most desperately need after agreeing to leave League One Wigan Athletic and head to Kenilworth Road yesterday.

The 22-year-old Norwegian U21 international should surely do that too, as he leaves the Latics having been their top scorer this season, with 12 goals in 31 outings, plus two assists, while also netting nine last term. With Town the fourth lowest scores in the Championship and failing to find the net in their last three home matches, then Aasgaard will boost the Hatters’ attacking options as they aim to avoid relegation back to the third tier, currently sitting second bottom and three points from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club’s official website about his expected impact, Aasgaard said: “It’s been a joy to watch this club grow over the past few years so I can’t wait to be a part of it now. I’ve been at Wigan from a young age, and I’ve had a lot of good memories there, so the next move had to be right, had to be special, and I feel this is the right place to be. I’m going to try to add goals from midfield and provide that creative spark and bring my team-mates into the play. I’ve been playing pretty much every minute of every game at Wigan so I’m ready to go. I’m physically good and I can’t wait to get started.”

Thelo Aasgaard has signed for Luton from Wigan Athletic - pic: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Having come through the ranks with the Latics, making his first team debut in October 2020, then it was a tough decision for Aasgaard to leave his boyhood club. After doing so, he penned a message to the Wigan supporters, saying: “When I first joined from Liverpool, the Latics academy staff helped rebuild my confidence and showed an incredible amount of faith in my ability throughout my scholarship. Without their commitment and belief I wouldn't be where I am today. I made my first team debut as a third-year scholar in 2020/21, and how the Football Club came together to defy the odds in administration will stay with me forever, as will the memories of winning the League One title in the following season.

"I've enjoyed every single last-minute winner more than you'll ever know, and it's been an absolute honour to wear the badge week in, week out. I want to say a huge thank you to the manager, staff, and my team-mates - both past and present - for their support and advice, It has been invaluable both personally and professionally, and I’ve created some friends for life.

"I can't put into words how much support I've received over the years. It has meant the world to both me and my family, and the last five years have been a dream come true. This Football Club has an incredible togetherness and spirit, and I'll always be proud to be one of your own. I wish everyone at Wigan Athletic all the best for the future, and I will always be keeping an eye on the results and supporting from afar. As the saying goes, Once a Tic, Always a Tic."