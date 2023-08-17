Norwich City boss David Wagner was remaining tight-lipped over keeper Tim Krul’s expected move to the Hatters.

The 35-year-old is hotly anticipated to complete a deal to join Luton in the next 24 hours after reportedly undergoing a medical at Kenilworth Road in the week.

Having been in the squad for the Canaries’ opening two games of the Championship season, Krul wasn’t involved as Norwich beat QPR 1-0 in the Carabao Cup last night, youngster Jon McCracken named on the bench instead.

Speaking to Football League World about the former Holland international, who is in the final year of his contract at Carrow Road, having joined the Canaries from Newcastle in 2018, Wagner said: “I don't like to lie but it's nothing signed, nothing confirmed.

"This is why I don't like to speak about these two topics.

"Maybe I can speak about it tomorrow."

Krul has made 169 appearances since arriving from St James’ Park, although only played 17 times in all competitions last term, keeping five clean sheets.