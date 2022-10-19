Norwich City have appealed the red card received by midfielder Kenny McLean during their 1-0 defeat to Luton Town last night.

The Scottish international was dismissed by referee Oliver Langford on 66 minutes after clashing with Hatters defender Tom Lockyer at a corner, the Canaries player appearing to clearly strike Town’s centre half on the side of the head.

However, a statement from Norwich this evening said: “Norwich City can confirm that the club have made an appeal to overturn the red card shown to Kenny McLean during Tuesday evening’s 1-0 defeat against Luton Town at Carrow Road.

“Having reviewed the footage and spoken with the player, the club have lodged a claim of Wrongful Dismissal and Clearly Excessive Punishment.”

Following the game, that saw Carlton Morris score the only game four minutes before the red card, Canaries boss Dean Smith said: “From what I've seen of it, it's two players grappling and Kenny goes to push him off and the player goes down.

"The rest is history. Todd (Cantwell) gets a shoulder to the head, and nothing's done, not even a yellow card.

"Unfortunately that moment has cost us.

"It was a game that had very few chances. Unfortunately with all the control of the game, we didn't create enough bigger chances."

However, Luton boss Nathan Jones thought it was the correct decision, adding “It’s a sending off, you watch it back and it’s a sending off.

“I’ve got no worries about that, it’s not for me to comment, it’s not my player and as long as my player’s okay I don’t mind.