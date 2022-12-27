Norwich sack former Aston Villa boss Smith after late defeat at Kenilworth Road

Carlton Morris challenges for the ball in Dean Smith's last game in charge of Norwich City on Boxing Day

Norwich City have sacked head coach Dean Smith after the club’s 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road last night.

The Canaries had gone into the game on the back of a run of six losses in 11 matches, which was turned into seven after Cauley Woodrow’s late winner for the Hatters.

Smith had been appointed in charge at Carrow Road just over 12 months ago, but was unable to save the club from relegation back to the Championship, as they now sit in fifth, some 12 points off the automatic promotion spots.

A statement on the Norwich official website said: “Norwich City have today parted company with head coach Dean Smith.

"As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believe that it is the right time to make this transition.

“Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare and first team coach Liam Bramley have also left the club.

“The club’s remaining coaching staff, led by Steve Weaver and Allan Russell, will take charge of first team training and our upcoming fixtures on an interim basis.

“The club will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play.

Sporting director Stuart Webber added: “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.”

Smith himself knew it was going to be tough to remain at the helm following last night’s reverse against Luton.

Speaking after the match, he had said: “We gave two criminal goals away.

“I’m not going to hide away for sure, it’s my team that goes out there.

“It doesn't help it (my position), but I’m not in control of that, so I'll keep on working until told not to work.

“Do I believe we can turn it around?

"Yes. But it’s going to be difficult, as I understand the fans' frustrations.

"I’ve got ears, I can hear what’s being said.

“I’ve done it many times before, but I back myself, when backed into a corner I come out fighting, always have and I plan to do so.

“I sit down with Stuart (Webber, sporting director) every day, so tomorrow won't be any different.