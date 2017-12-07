O’Donnell tips Hatters to win League Two

Former Hatter JJ O’Donnell has tipped his old side to win League Two this term after being on the end of a 5-0 FA Cup defeat at the weekend.

O’Donnell, now at Gateshead, played for 55 minutes before being replaced with the score only 1-0 to Luton as the Hatters went on to run riot in the final 30 minutes, netting another four times to ease through.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “We knew it was going to be tough, they’re a great outfit, they score many goals, got five this time, but we’d like to think it shouldn’t have been that amount had we stayed in the game.

“We’ve been beaten by a good team no doubt about that, they’ll probably go on and win League Two.

“I think the difference was how clinical they were and how clinical we weren’t.

“I’d like to think if we could have stayed in the game we might have got something out of it, but take nothing away from them, they’re a very, very good side.”

We’ve been beaten by a good team no doubt about that, they’ll probably go on and win League Two. JJ O’Donnell

Should Town win promotion this term, then O’Donnell doesn’t think the club will stop there either, as he continued: “Every Saturday, we come off the pitch and my dad phones me and tells me how Luton have got on.

“You see them scoring sixes and sevens and it’s unbelievable. It just shows that it’s always been a club where you think to yourself ‘what can it achieve if they got out of the Conference, which it did eventually, how high can it go?’

“The infrastucture of the club, obviously Nathan’s (Jones) doing a great job and with the new ground on the horizon, I understand the new training ground’s amazing, the club can go wherever it wants with the ground.

“It’s got the fanbase to be a Championship club week in week out and I really hope the club can do that.”

Meanwhile, O’Donnell was quick to pay tribute to the travelling Hatters fans for the ovation they afforded him at the weekend, as he added: “The result was the main thing, we didn’t get that, but I got a good reception and can only thank the Luton fans for that.

“I had mixed emotions, it’s a day I’ll look back on fondly when I’m older, I’m just disappointed for the football club as we believe that if we have stayed in the game longer, we could have got something out of it.”

Town’s 381 supporters also drew praise from skipper Alan Sheehan for making the trek on a Sunday afternoon too as he said: “It’s unbelievable, credit to them. We went over at the end and we clapped them, that was for them.

“It’s serious support coming the whole way up here on a cold Sunday evening, thank you a lot to them.”

Midfielder Olly Lee added: “It was unbelievable they’ve made the journey up here on a Sunday afternoon.

“They’ll all be at work tomorrow, so we thank them very much for that.

“It was great support and I know come Saturday they’ll be right at it again.”