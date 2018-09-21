O'Kane vows to return stronger after 'worst experience' of his life

Midfielder Eunan O'Kane has vowed to return stronger after suffering the 'worst experience of my life' during Luton's 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers last weekend.

After coming on as a second half substitute, O'Kane was leading a counter attack late on only to overrun the ball and fracture both his tibia and fibula after a heavy challenge.

It led to several minutes of treatment on the pitch, before he was transferred to the L&D Hospital for an operation, returning to parent club Leeds United to continue his rehabilitation.

Writing on Instagram, O'Kane who had only joined on loan from the Whites last month, making just four appearances for the Hatters, said: "During Saturday’s game I went through what can only be described as the worst experience of my life.

"I broke both my tibia and fibula in an open fracture during the game. I have had a rod put in my tibia and a few screws to hold it in place.

"Thank you to the Luton Town medical team and paramedics at Kenilworth Road, the staff at Luton and Dunstable hospital and the LUFC medical team for how everything has been handled.

"Finally I wanted to say thank you to everyone who reached out with messages of support and encouragement.

"I appreciate each and every one. I am aware I have a long road ahead of me to get back to full fitness but one that will undoubtedly make me stronger and more appreciative of how lucky I am. Thank you again to everyone who reached out."