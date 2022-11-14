ODDS: Who the bookies are tipping to be named as the next Luton Town manager

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet confirmed he is looking to have a new man at the helm, hopefully this week, to put Town in the best place when the players return from their break with the season now postponed due to the World Cup in Qatar.
League sponsors SkyBet have listed their favourites for the vacancy and the Luton News takes an in-depth look at the main runners and riders in a special gallery below.
1. Neil Critchley: 6/4
44-year-old who was with Liverpool’s Academy earlier in his career, managing the U18s and U23s. Took the senior team for two matches before heading to Blackpool in March 2020, leading the Tangerines to the Championship via the play-offs, After keeping them in the division, he left Bloomfield Road in June 2022 to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa as assistant head coach but left Villa Park once the former Liverpool midfielder was sacked last month.
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
2. Gary O'Neil: 3/1
Former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham, Norwich and Bolton midfielder who won caps for England at U19 to U21 level. Worked in Liverpool's academy before moving to Bournemouth as senior first team coach under Jonathan Woodgate. Remained at the club under Scott Parker, but is currently in caretaker charge after the Cherries boss was sacked in August and has led the club to four wins, four draws and four defeats in 12 games.
Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Stephen Robinson: 5/1
Current St Mirren manager played 211 times for the Hatters, scoring 12 goals during six years as a player at Kenilworth Road. Coached the Northern Ireland youth sides when retiring, then becoming assistant at Motherwell twice. Has had spells in charge of Oldham Athletic, Motherwell and Morecambe, taking over at St Mirren in February of this year. Has declared the speculation of a move to Bedfordshire as a 'compliment'.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Rob Edwards: 6/1
39-year-old played for Aston Villa, Wolves and Blackpool as he moved on to the coaching staff at Wolves after injuries forced him to retire from football at 30.
Went to the FA to be a coach with the U20s and then appointed head coach of the England U17s, before going to Forest Green Rovers in May 2021. Led them to the League Two title, named EFL League Two Manager of the Year but then left for Watford in the summer. Another out of work having been sacked by the Hornets after just 10 games.
Photo: Marc Atkins