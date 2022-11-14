ODDS: Who the bookies are tipping to be named as the next Luton Town manager

4. Rob Edwards: 6/1

39-year-old played for Aston Villa, Wolves and Blackpool as he moved on to the coaching staff at Wolves after injuries forced him to retire from football at 30. Went to the FA to be a coach with the U20s and then appointed head coach of the England U17s, before going to Forest Green Rovers in May 2021. Led them to the League Two title, named EFL League Two Manager of the Year but then left for Watford in the summer. Another out of work having been sacked by the Hornets after just 10 games.

Photo: Marc Atkins