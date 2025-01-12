ODDS: Who the bookies are tipping to be the next Luton Town manager

4 . Steven Schumacher: 11/1

Made over 400 appearances during his playing career before a brief role as Southport caretaker, as he headed to be part of the coaching staff at Plymouth Argyle, taking over once Ryan Lowe left. Took the Pilgrims to the League One title in the 2022-23 season , winning 101 points and named Manager of the Year, but opted to leave for Stoke City in December 2023. After staying up in the Championship, he was dismissed in September last year despite winning two from his first five games. Photo: George Wood