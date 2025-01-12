ODDS: Who the bookies are tipping to be the next Luton Town manager

Luton Town are looking for a new manager after Rob Edwards parted company with the club by mutual consent last week.
League sponsors SkyBet have listed their favourites for the vacancy and the Luton News takes an in-depth look at the main runners and riders for the hot-seat at Kenilworth Road in a special gallery below.
1. Matt Bloomfield: 1/4
The former Wycombe Wanderers stalwart is a relative novice in the managerial game having started at Colchester United in September 2022, able to lead the club away from the relegation zone. Returned to Adams Park in February 2023 though once Gareth Ainsworth left and has enjoyed a superb start to his first full season in charge, the Chairboys competing with the division's big hitters to sit second in the table, and in with a definite shout of automatic promotion. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Neil Harris: 8/1
Without a club at the moment as the former Millwall and Nottingham Forest striker resigned from his second spell as Lions manager recently, stating it was the 'right thing' to do having been back at the Den for just 10 months. Did win promotion to the Championship during his first time as Millwall boss and has also been in charge of Cardiff City, Gillingham and Cambridge United. Photo: James Fearn
3. Steve Cooper: 10/1
Welshman is surely one of the stand-out candidates after starting a successful career in the dug-out by leading England U17s to World Cup glory back in 2017. Went to Swansea City in June 2018, losing twice in the play-offs, before heading to Nottingham Forest where he did enjoy play-off success, taking the Reds to the Premier League. Left in September 2023 and then took over at newly-promoted top flight side Leicester City in June last year, but was sacked just five months later after a 2-1 home defeat against Chelsea. Photo: Michael Regan
4. Steven Schumacher: 11/1
Made over 400 appearances during his playing career before a brief role as Southport caretaker, as he headed to be part of the coaching staff at Plymouth Argyle, taking over once Ryan Lowe left. Took the Pilgrims to the League One title in the 2022-23 season , winning 101 points and named Manager of the Year, but opted to leave for Stoke City in December 2023. After staying up in the Championship, he was dismissed in September last year despite winning two from his first five games. Photo: George Wood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.