ODDS: Who the bookies are tipping to be the next Luton Town manager

4 . Luke Williams: 10/1

Having been on the books of Norwich City and Bristol Rovers as a youngster, an injury meant he never played senior football, as he began his coaching career at Leyton Orient and West Ham. Spent several years as manager of Brighton's U21s before moving to Swindon as first team boss in 2015. Left when the Robins were relegated to League Two at the end of the 2016-17 season, becoming head coach of Bristol City U23s in 2017. Named assistant to Russell Martin at MK Dons and Swansea, taking over at Notts County in June 2022, reaching the Football League by winning the National League play-offs. Returned to Swansea as head coach in January 2024 but was relieved of his duties just over 12 months later. Photo: Cameron Smith