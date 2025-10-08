ODDS: Who the bookies are tipping to be the next Luton Town manager

Luton Town are looking for their second new manager this year after Matt Bloomfield was sacked after just nine months in the job earlier this week.
BetVictor have listed their favourites for the vacancy and the Luton News takes an in-depth look at the main runners and riders for the hot-seat at Kenilworth Road in a special gallery below.
1. Jack Wilshere: 1/1
Midfielder was part of the academy with Luton in 2001 before quickly going to Arsenal where he stayed for over 15 years, playing just under 200 times and scoring 14 goals, winning the FA Cup twice. Also featured for Bolton Wanderers, AFC Bournemouth, West Ham and Denmark club AGF, earning 34 caps for England, netting twice. Has been in charge of the Gunners U18s since retiring, leading them to the FA Youth Cup Final in 2023 where they finished as runners-up. Moved to Norwich City as first team coach in October 2024 and oversaw two games in charge as interim manager before leaving Carrow Road in May of this year. Photo: Alex Burstow
2. Alex Lawless: 4/1
Lengthy playing career that began with Welsh side Ton Pentre, as he went to Fulham, Torquay, Forest Green and York before moving to Luton in 2010. Stayed with the Hatters for six years as Town won the Conference title to return to the Football League, playing 203 times and scoring 22 goals, going on to have stints at Yeovil, Leyton Orient and Ebbsfleet. The former Wales U21 international had his first coaching role with Leyton Orient’s youth team, returning to Kenilworth Road to be assistant with the U18s, then taking charge himself last summer, and is now the Hatters' senior professional development coach and loans manager, also in interim charge following Matt Bloomfield's sacking. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Russell Martin: 6/1
Had a playing career that saw him have spells for Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Norwich City, Rangers, Walsall and MK Dons, also winning 29 caps for Scotland. Named MK Dons manager in November 2019, then going to Swansea City in August 2021 and Southampton in June 2023, leading the Saints to the Premier League via the play-offs. Left St Mary's in December 2024, as he then headed to Scottish Premier League side Rangers in June but following a tortuous four months in charge at Ibrox was sacked this week. Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Luke Williams: 10/1
Having been on the books of Norwich City and Bristol Rovers as a youngster, an injury meant he never played senior football, as he began his coaching career at Leyton Orient and West Ham. Spent several years as manager of Brighton's U21s before moving to Swindon as first team boss in 2015. Left when the Robins were relegated to League Two at the end of the 2016-17 season, becoming head coach of Bristol City U23s in 2017. Named assistant to Russell Martin at MK Dons and Swansea, taking over at Notts County in June 2022, reaching the Football League by winning the National League play-offs. Returned to Swansea as head coach in January 2024 but was relieved of his duties just over 12 months later. Photo: Cameron Smith