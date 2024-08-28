Ogbene completes Ipswich move as Tractor Boys shell out undisclosed fee for Luton winger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Attacker heads to Portman Road

Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene has completed his move to Ipswich Town this morning, joining the newly-promoted Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international headed to the Hatters in the summer of 2023 when arriving on a free transfer from Rotherham United and immediately became a big favourite with Town fans for his explosive bursts on the flanks, becoming the second fastest player in the top flight during his time in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ogbene made 39 appearances in total for Luton, scoring five goals, and had started all three of the club’s Championship clashes this term, until rumours surfaced that the Tractor Boys were interested in signing him, as he missed last night’s Carabao Cup defeat at QPR. With the deal going through today, the Hatters said in a statement: “We thank Chieo for his contribution during his time at the Kenny, where he will always be welcome, and wish him every success at Portman Road.”

Chiedozie Ogbene has left Luton to join Ipswich - pic: Liam Smith

After penning a four year deal in Suffolk, Ogbene told Ipswich’s official website: “I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again. I’ve had very positive chats with the manager and for someone to believe in me that I could play at this level again means a lot to me and my family. I know what he wants from me and the role I will play and I’m here to be a positive addition to the squad as we look to achieve our goals. “It’s an opportunity I had to grab with both hands and I can’t wait to be involved as soon as possible.”