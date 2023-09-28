Ogbene hopes he has earned the trust of his Hatters boss and team-mates after starring debut against Wolves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attacker Chiedozie Ogbene hopes that he has earned the trust of both Hatters boss Rob Edwards and his Town team-mates after a terrific full Premier League debut against Wolves on Saturday.

Signed from Rotherham in the summer, the 26-year-old had to wait patiently for his opportunity for Luton, as although he came off the bench in every top flight encounter, only managed 54 minutes of playing time in total.

Impressing against both France and Belgium during the international break for the Republic of Ireland, that was to change at the weekend, handed a first start by Edwards at Kenilworth Road.

Chiedozie Ogbene almost nips in to score against Wolves on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Ogbene immediately set his stall out to make up for any lost time, running at the visiting defence from virtually the first whistle to the last, putting in a performance that immediately endeared himself to the home supporters, whose expectancy rose whenever he received the ball.

Speaking afterwards, the forward now hopes his terrific display will lead to some further first team outings, as he said: “I felt good, physically I’m in a good place, I was just excited for the opportunity.

"I was delighted to get the opportunity at this level and to be involved in the first point of our season, to play the way we played, to create the chances we created.

"I just hope that the manager can trust me and I have earned the trust of my team-mates to go out every week and fight with them.

“I’ve been patient to wait for my chance and I was trying to make a good first impression, first of all to show the manager I’m willing to work hard for the team and to show my desire to work hard.

"So hopefully he can trust me a bit more and hopefully I’ve earned the respect of my team-mates that I’m here just to work hard, graft and fight hard like everyone’s fighting.

"That’s most important, that’s what I wanted to display.”

Speaking afterwards about his debutant afterwards, it appears that Edwards is certainly a fan too, as he said: “I thought Chieo was excellent, that’s why he’s at the club.

"He’s a really good player, we tried to pick the right game for him and I thought he made a very, very good impact, I’m really pleased with him.

“People love wide players dribbling and getting at people and being positive, I certainly do anyway.

"The fans really bounced off him, so that was good.

"I think he felt that and it encouraged him to do it again.”

On when he knew he was going to be making his full top flight debut, and what his instructions were going into the contest, Ogbene continued: “The manager changes his tactics with every game, so I knew I was in contention.

"I wasn’t sure though, so I had to just keep my mind focused as if I was starting.

"He named the team and said I’m going to go out and isolate (Craig) Dawson and start on the front foot and that’s what we did.”

The attacker did indeed do just that, as his all-action style was quick to get the home fans onside, somehow failing to receive the man of the match award from the sponsors who were present.

Despite eight crosses, four key passes and two dribbles, Luton just couldn’t make the most of Ogbene’s supply-line though, as they had to rely on a penalty from Carlton Morris to earn a point against the 10-men of Wolves, after falling behind to Pedro Neto’s individual opener.

That point was the very least they deserved from a pretty dominant 90-minute display though against an opposition who had Jean-Ricner Bellegarde sent off before half time, but the ex-Brentford forward knows they must start putting teams to the sword.

He added: “We don’t want teams to come here and dominate possession.

"We want to make it a chaotic game, high intensity and high energy, we are a very athletic team so we have to use that to our advantage.

"That’s what we wanted to do, press from the front foot, create an exciting atmosphere for the fans and for the players, as we can thrive off that atmosphere and hopefully get an early goal which didn’t come this time.

"I’m just proud that all the season we’ve gone a goal behind and we've never come back, so it’s a step in the right direction.

“We pressed very well, created a lot of chances, but we’re critical of ourselves.

"We should have taken our chances when we had them.

"To concede such a goal, especially being on top, that’s something we have to be self-disciplined and make sure that doesn’t happen again.

"A game like today, in this league, if we want to be in the position we want to be at the end of the season, we need to take advantage of the extra man and get a win.