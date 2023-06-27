Ogbene insists he's the 'one in 200,000' after dream Premier League move to Luton

New Luton signing Chiedozie Ogbene has declared he is the ‘one in 200,000’ after getting a dream move to the Premier League when joining the Hatters this afternoon.

The 26-year-old was Rotherham United’s top scorer in the Championship last term, scoring eight goals in 39 outings as the Millers managed to stay up, finishing in 19th place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his contract at the Millers expiring though, it saw the Hatters make their move, as the Republic of Ireland international became boss Rob Edwards’ first addition since reaching the top flight last month.

Speaking to the club's official website, Ogbene, who started out in Ireland, playing for Brentford and Exeter before moving to Rotherham in August 2019, said: “I’m delighted to be here.

"It’s funny that you say a Premier League player because my journey and where I’ve been in the last five-and-a-half years, from Limerick FC and the League of Ireland to Luton Town FC in the Premier League.

"My former coach said it would be one in 200,000, I guess I’m that one.

“My journey is special to me.

Chiedozie Ogbene in action for Republic of Ireland during their Euro Championships qualifier against France recently - pic: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I came from Rotherham United who I spent four seasons with and where I achieved some great things with some great people, but to be considered to be a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

With Ogbene now achieving his dream of becoming a Premier League player, he wants to make sure it isn’t a fleeting stay for both himself and the Hatters, as he continued: “First and foremost, I think our first ambition next season will be to stay in the Premier League.

"We want to be competitive as well and I believe this group of players will be competitive.

"We have a group of players that are willing to work hard, and with a high work ethic anything is possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from the obvious pull of top flight football, Ogbene also revealed his chat with Town chief Edwards was another major reason behind his decision to leave Yorkshire and move down south.

He added: “What helped me come to this club was the manager, he rang me and showed great interest in me.

“He didn’t beat around the bush, he just told me his plans and ideas in terms of how to survive and be competitive in this league and he really believed in it.

"I really liked the ideas, and it was very to the point and direct.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With this group of players and what Rob wants to do, I think we’ll be efficient in this league.

“I’m very excited, I’m excited just to be here first and foremost.