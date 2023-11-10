Ogbene passed fit for Old Trafford trip as Hatters boss insists in-form Town attacker can get even better

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In-form Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has been declared fit for this weekend’s trip to Manchester United, as Luton boss Rob Edwards expects even more to come from the seriously exciting forward.

The summer signing from Rotherham United had to come off with 79 minutes gone during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool, complaining of a tight hamstring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has trained this week though and will be in the squad that heads to Old Trafford on Saturday, as Edwards said: “He was feeling a few bits, a kick on his foot and a tight hamstring.

"We’ve monitored his load this week to try and look after him.

"He’s been in the wars as a few of them have, but he trained today.”

Since arriving as Luton’s first addition of the summer, the Irish international had to bide his time throughout the early stages of the campaign, before coming into the side for the 1-1 draw against Wolves in September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From that moment on, he has quickly become a real fans favourite, with his pacey and direct runs down the wing exciting the Kenilworth Road faithful, as he has started every top flight game since.

Chiedozie battles his way past Trent Alexander-Arnold - pic: Liam Smith

Scoring his first goal in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham, Forest, one of the enduring images from the weekend was the way in which Ogbene shrugged off England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on the left wing, went past French international Ibrahima Konaté as if he wasn’t there and picked out Carlton Morris for a chance that was well saved by keeper Alisson Becker.

Edwards always thought the 26-year-old would be capable of such out of your seat moments in the top flight and believes he will still get even better, adding: “We hoped so, that’s why we took him.

"When we were preparing to play against Rotherham last year, a lot of our work was from an out of possession point of view and transition was stopping him, so that’s why he was on our radar anyway for the recruitment side of things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s done really well for Ireland against top level opposition, we watched the game against France and have seen him doing it against top players, so it’s not new for him.

"He’s showing it in the Premier League now against top opposition and there’s more to come from him as well.

"I keep saying, ‘take the handbrake off Chieo, there’s more to come.’

"We want him to be really brave, try things, take risks, he’s certainly exciting when he opens the legs and goes and I think that’s what fans love to see don’t they?

"Wingers driving at people and taking people on, and he’s had some really good moments for us in games so far.