Ogbene ready for France and Holland tests as Hatters attacker eyes Euro 2024 qualification

Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has set his sights on qualifying for the 2024 European Championships with the Republic of Ireland ahead of their latest round of qualifiers this week.

Making the tournament, to be held in Germany next year, is easier said than done for the Irish though as three games in, they sit third in Group B with three points to their name, having beaten Gibraltar 3-0, but losing to both France and Greece.

To make matters that much harder, they travel to Paris to take on the French this evening, and then host Holland on Sunday, who are level on points, but with a game in hand, after they have entertained Greece tonight.

Obgene, who starred in the 1-0 defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium back in March, had to sit out both summer internationals, although is now back in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the two matches.

Ireland missed out on the Euros in 2020, having reached the 2016 finals in France, and were dealt a huge blow this week when Brighton’s teenage striking sensation Evan Ferguson was ruled out with a knee injury.

However, Ogbene, with four goals in his 15 previous caps, was remaining optimistic about their chances, saying: “On a personal note, it's always an honour for me to go away with Ireland, and we're trying to qualify for the Euros.

"We’ve got some really big games coming up, it’s a good test for us.

"We've got a young squad, but we are eager to qualify for a big competition.

"The manager works hard to try and get us there, but it’s a good test for me and the players with me, I'm looking forward to the big test.”

Ogbene made the trip away following another substitute outing for Luton in the Premier League during their 2-1 defeat against West Ham United last Friday.

