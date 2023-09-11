Ogbene starts but Ireland's Euro 2024 hopes are hanging by a thread following Netherlands defeat

Watch more videos on Shots!

Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene’s hopes of playing in the Euro 2024 Championships are hanging by a thread following the Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands in Dublin last night.

The hosts went into the match knowing a win was vital for their chances of qualifying after a 2-0 defeat against France on Thursday night.

Stephen Kenny’s side got off to the perfect start as well, Ogbene’s shot deflected for a corner on four minutes, with Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk penalised for handling James McClean's set-piece and Adam Idah netting from the resulting penalty.

Chiedozie Ogbene battles for possession with Nathan Ake during the Republic of Ireland's 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands - pic: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Josh Cullen and Shane Duffy had efforts blocked away, but Ronald Koeman’s side were level before the midway point of the first half, awarded a spotkick of their own when Denzel Dumfries was fouled by keeper Gavin Bazunu and Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo made it 1-1.

Bazunu made an excellent save from Xavi Simons, as Ogbene, who was winning his 17th cap, had another attempt that was blocked for another corner.

After the break, the Netherlands went ahead when Dumfries’ knockdown was seized upon by former Burnley and Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst, who steered the ball past Bazunu at his near post.

The Irish continued to press for an equaliser but couldn’t find a way through, Will Smallbone’s free kick cleared away as the Dutch took three precious qualification points.

A fourth defeat from five matches means that finishing in the top two spots and reaching the Euros is now almost impossible, Ireland on three points and six behind both the Netherlands and Greece, with just three matches to go.

They still have to play both those sides, Greece at home and the Netherlands away, plus travelling to Gibraltar, but it appears the Irish’s only chance is through the Nations League play-offs, with three spots awarded based on finishing positions, as they are drawn in November.

Boss Kenny said afterwards: “I'm just very disappointed that we can't finish in the top two in the group.

"I'm just very, very disappointed with that and it's gut-wrenching that we can't.

"I think France are the best team in the world, up a level. Holland are probably not at the level of France, but they're still, Argentina beat them in the World Cup on penalties.

"They have a lot of world-class players, but it's still one that when you take the lead like we did, you are capable of winning.

"We didn't defend well enough overall to do that.