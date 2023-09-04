Ogbene takes positives from Town's disappointment at failing to register a top flight point

Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene believes it can only be a positive that his side are ‘upset’ at going empty-handed from their opening three games of the Premier League season.

The Hatters have had a tough start to the life in the top flight, as they travelled to a Brighton side who finished sixth last year on the opening day, before heading to Chelsea, who have spent almost £1bn since American Todd Boehly took over, appointing former Paris-Saint Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, losing 4-1 and 3-0.

They then took on a West Ham side on Friday night, as the Hammers, on the back of winning the Europa Conference League last season, and having brought in James Ward-Prowse, while keeping the high class Lucas Paqueta at the club, returned to the summit for a few hours courtesy of a 2-1 success.

Chiedozie Ogbene goes for goal against West Ham - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

Although most outside of Kenilworth Road wouldn't have given Town much hope of getting anything from their first three matches, with Luton firm favourites to go down this term, Ogbene insists the fact they feel hard done by at not doing so is a definite plus.

He said: “Apart from Man City or Liverpool, it was three of the hardest teams you can play, away at Brighton, then Chelsea and a good West Ham team.

"But I think overall it’s a good sign that we’ve played these big teams and we're upset that we’re not picking up points.

"It’s a good sign as we don't want to be here and experience a good year, we want to be here because we believe we’re capable and we have the quality in the dressing room.

"We just want to turn it around as quickly as possible and you know how football is, you win one and you get momentum, and we’re just looking for that momentum.”

The contest against David Moyes’ team saw Luton create a number of decent opportunities, Ross Barkley off target twice, Elijah Adebayo shooting over and then not reacting quick enough to Marvelous Nakamba’s cross, Carlton Morris nodding on to the roof of the net as well.

In total, Town had 16 shots to the Hammers’ nine, but with just one on target, Mads Andersen’s stoppage time header, it was to prove their downfall, as the visitors took two of theirs, Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma both finding the net.

Ogbene, who came on for the final 15 minutes, continued: “If you look at towards the end of the game, it just shows how close we are and the margins are very slim.

"We’re disappointed to give away that set-piece goal, as that’s something we work on very much in the week, but my gut feeling from the bench is that we were very close.

"We were in the game, we dominated parts of the game, but I just think in this league, we have to learn and we’ve learned that moments change games and goals change games.

"They were clinical when they had their opportunities and we were not as clinical.

"That’s the margin, that’s the reason we didn’t get the win, it’s the difference.”

Although suffering a third defeat, Ogbene revealed there was no negative thoughts swirling around the home dressing room afterwards, as the players still believe they can remain in the top flight this term.

He added: “As soon as we came in, Carlton Morris, who was the captain, he was very positive, he just was trying to encourage people to keep their heads up and just to keep believing.

“The players were encouraging each other that we just need to start well and start to believe.

"I think that’s what it is, in this game goals change games and once you score, things change

“We just have to start with intensity, which we do, but we have to increase it a bit more to get a goal and have something to hang on to.