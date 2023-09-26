Ogbene wants Luton to show Premier League credentials at his former side Exeter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has demanded his Town team show their Premier League credentials during this evening’s Carabao Cup tie at League One Exeter City.

Having beaten Gillingham 3-2 in the previous round and picked up a first top flight point of the season when drawing 1-1 against Wolves on Saturday, Town have a chance to make it two games unbeaten at St James Park tonight.

Ogbene, named on the bench for the clash, said: “We want to have a winning mentality and that starts on Tuesday.

"We’ll go away to Exeter, we’re a Premier League team, we want to beat Exeter, because we want to have a good cup run.

"Hopefully with that momentum, that winning mentality, we take it on to Saturday.”

The summer signing had a loan spell with the Grecians in the 2018-19 season when at Brentford, going on to play 18 times, although failed to score.