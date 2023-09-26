News you can trust since 1891
Ogbene wants Luton to show Premier League credentials at his former side Exeter

Attacker had a loan spell with the Grecians
By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:28 BST- 1 min read
Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has demanded his Town team show their Premier League credentials during this evening’s Carabao Cup tie at League One Exeter City.

Having beaten Gillingham 3-2 in the previous round and picked up a first top flight point of the season when drawing 1-1 against Wolves on Saturday, Town have a chance to make it two games unbeaten at St James Park tonight.

Ogbene, named on the bench for the clash, said: “We want to have a winning mentality and that starts on Tuesday.

Chiedozie Ogbene during his time with Exeter City - pic: Alex Davidson/Getty ImagesChiedozie Ogbene during his time with Exeter City - pic: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
"We’ll go away to Exeter, we’re a Premier League team, we want to beat Exeter, because we want to have a good cup run.

"Hopefully with that momentum, that winning mentality, we take it on to Saturday.”

The summer signing had a loan spell with the Grecians in the 2018-19 season when at Brentford, going on to play 18 times, although failed to score.

He added: “I was on loan to Exeter for six months, so it will be nice to go back to St James Park.”

