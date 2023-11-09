'Oh wow!' Hatters winger reacts live on TV to finding out Luton face United, Arsenal and City in their next six games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton winger Andros Townsend couldn’t hide his shock when finding out Town’s next six opponents in the Premier League include Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City.

After drawing 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday, the former England winger was discussing the result during a post match interview on the Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar channel.

The Hatters’ next six matches flashed up on the screen which sees Town go to Old Trafford this weekend, while after the international break, Rob Edwards’ side host Crystal Palace and then head to Brentford.

Following the Bees clash, Town entertain the Gunners and Pep Guardiola’s champions in the space of five days, then visit fellow strugglers AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, December 16.

It was a good thing that no-one showed Townsend the game after the Cherries was none other than one of his former sides, top four challengers Newcastle United at home, as reacting to the upcoming matches, he said: “It doesn’t get easier and I go back to my last point, oh wow, I didn't know that! Oh man!"

Having got over the initial surprise, the ex-Everton, Spurs and Crystal Palace wideman remained confident his side can keep picking up some points in their battle to stay up, adding: "I hope tonight’s result and the performance against Spurs a few weeks ago gives these boys the belief that they can beat United at Old Trafford or City here at Kenilworth Road.

"It’s going to be tough for any team to come here, but we have to take belief, we have to believe that we can mix it against these big boys and honestly, as a player I’m looking forward to these big games, especially here at Kenilworth Road, or away at Old Trafford.

Andros Townsend gets ready for Luton's clash against Liverpool on Sunday - pic: Liam Smith

"The boys who haven’t played in the Premier League or been to Old Trafford, they’ll be looking forward to that one and we’ve just got to give a good account of ourselves, we did that, we’ve done that so far this season.