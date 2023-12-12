On-loan Arsenal midfielder 'determined' to have an impact for Luton
On-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is ‘determined’ to make an impact for the Hatters after returning from his hamstring injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.
The 24-year-old had moved to Kenilworth Road from the Emirates back in September, with manager Rob Edwards hoping the Belgian international, who cost the Gunners around £18m when heading to England from Anderlecht on a long term contract in July 2021, would become a key component in his side’s battle against relegation.
However, he only managed two appearances before being sidelined for over two months after suffering the injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Back in the squad at the weekend though, Lokonga had the final 18 minutes plus stoppage time in place of Marvelous Nakamba, with the ex-Aston Villa player now ruled out of Saturday’s trip to AFC Bournemouth after picking up a fifth booking against the champions.
With the ex-Crystal Palace loanee one of the options to replace him at the Vitality Stadium, his return is a huge boost for Edwards, as writing on Instagram, Lokonga said: “Was a long road to get back from this injury. A lot of work and patience to be here but God is my Shepherd. I fear no situations. Now we’re here.“Back on the pitch healthy and determined. It’s about that time.”