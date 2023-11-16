On-loan Luton midfielder completes his first 90 minutes for Shrewsbury during Walsall victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe completed only his second ever competitive 90 minutes when starting for Shrewsbury Town during their 3-2 Bristol Street Motors Trophy victory over Walsall on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old had moved to the Croud Meadow at the start of the campaign, only to suffer a back injury in mid-August that saw him spend a period of time on the sidelines.

Thorpe, who last played a whole game in October 2022 when on loan from Town at Burton Albion, made his return as a late substitute in the 3-2 FA Cup win over Colchester United earlier this month, but was then named in the team for the game in midweek.

The Shrews fell behind early on when Danny Johnson was on target with a fine lobbed finish, but Town grew into the game, Daniel Udoh equalising when he drove into the bottom corner.

It was 2-1 to the hosts when Thorpe was brought down on the edge of the box, Mal Benning striking his free kick into the top corner.

After the break, Ryan Bowman headed home to extend the lead with just four minutes gone, but Walsall were awarded a penalty when Nana Owusu tripped Joe Foulkes, only for home keeper Harry Burgoyne to save well to.

Saddlers set up set up a nervy last 10 minutes when Isaac Hutchinson pulled one back although Shrewsbury held on, as manager and ex-Hatter Matt Taylor, said: “We are starting to get players back in and around the squad.

Elliot Thorpe celebrates winning promotion to the Premier League with Luton - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"Competition is starting to grow.

“From my perspective, we are in a good spot at the moment in regards to Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Thorpe himself tweeted: Great feeling being back on the pitch after a long few months out.