On-loan Luton striker McAtee felt he 'needed' late winner for Tykes after some 'mixed' displays since joining Barnsley

On-loan Luton striker John McAtee conceded he ‘needed’ his last minute winner for Barnsley in their 1-0 triumph at Exeter City in League One on Saturday.

The 24-year-old came off the bench on the hour mark at St James Park and proved to be the difference when he headed home Owen Dodgson’s left-wing cross to score the only goal of the game and make it five straight away wins for the Tykes.

Having netted on his debut against Wigan, the Hatters forward hadn’t been on target since then, failing to make the most of some inviting opportunities in recent matches.

McAtee now has two goals in eight outings, the victory lifting Neil Collins’ side up to third place in the table, as speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle about his match-winner, he said: “Just relief. I feel like I needed it.

"The last few games, I feel like I've missed a number of good chances.

"I'm quite critical of myself and those are the chances I need to be putting away.

"So when that went in, I was buzzing, but relieved more than anything and so happy to help the team.

Luton forward John McAtee scored a late winner for Barnsley on Saturday - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

“I don’t want to let things like misses get to my head.

"Obviously it’s difficult when you are missing chances and the team is suffering, but when they go in and you have all the lads around you it makes you feel better.”

When asked to describe his performances for the Oakwell club since signing from Luton in August, McAtee, who has started four games and come off the bench four times, added: “It’s been mixed. As a team we’re doing well but, on a selfish note, I can be a lot better.

"But I have helped the team with goals and an assist.

"There is a lot more to come and I will keep working hard.

"That is where you want to be (in third), fighting for the top places.