On-loan Manchester City wingback pens message to Hatters fans after his time with Luton ends

By Mike Simmonds
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:49 BST
Defender played over 20 games after spending the season at Kenilworth Road

Manchester City defender Issa Kabore has thanked Luton for the ‘wonderful moments’ that he experienced during his loan spell with the club this season.

The 22-year-old played 26 times in total after being allowed to leave the Etihad last summer and spend the campaign in Bedfordshire, after being at French Ligue 1 side Marseille last term. Although an ankle injury suffered against Brentford robbed him the opportunity to play in the final few matches of the campaign, Kabore was at Kenilworth Road for the end of season lap of appreciation following Sunday’s 4-2 defeat at Fulham.

Taking to Instagram afterwards, the Burkina Faso international said: “By this post, I would like to thank @lutontown for all these wonderful moments we spent together for this pleasure. I also thank the Staff and my teammates for the happiness and love you brought me you are the best.

Issa Kabore has thanked the Luton fans following his spell at Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam SmithIssa Kabore has thanked the Luton fans following his spell at Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smith
"Finally, I would like to thank all the supporters for your love for the club and towards the players. You were great from the beginning until we always felt in family with you, you pushed us from the beginning to the end. We are really disappointed that we have not been able to achieve our goals. Thanks so much.”

