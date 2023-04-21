On-loan Whites defender Drameh hails Luton's character as they hit back for a point at Reading

Town’s on-loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh that Luton showed plenty of character in stretching their unbeaten run to 11 games and secure a place in the Championship play-offs by fighting back to draw 1-1 at Reading on Wednesday night.

The Hatters had been in the ascendancy for large parts of the contest, but despite sending 13 shots at Joe Lumley’s goal, couldn’t break through, the keeper denying Cauley Woodrow twice, with Alfie Doughty hitting the post as well.

From their 14th they managed to finally break the Royals’ resistance, as Carlton Morris bundled the ball in following Elijah Adebayo’s challenge on Lumley to put Luton on to reach 75 points and cement a top six berth.

Marvelous Nakamba looks to win the ball back from Lucas Joao during Luton's 1-1 draw with Reading

It also saw Town extend their already record-breaking second tier away run to a magnificent 11 games now, as although Drameh felt they weren’t quite at their best, he was satisfied with the eventual outcome.

The wingback said: “It was a bit disappointing, I thought we could have played a bit better, especially in the first half.

"We were really sloppy, but as the manager said, we’ve secured our play-off spot, we’re really happy with that and it’s 11 games unbeaten, so it’s a lot of positives.

“First half I feel like we’re better than that.

"We’ve got such high standards for ourselves, but it showed a lot of character to come back into the game.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win, but we came back and showed a lot of spirit.”

Town had fallen behind to a goal from experienced striker Andy Carroll, who despite his obvious threat, managed to find himself unmarked early in the second period to head home a corner.

It looked like had scored a carbon copy just moments later, but that was ruled out for handball, with the forward seeing red as it was a second bookable offence.

It took Luton some 20 minutes to restore parity, but that they did through Morris, as Drameh added: “I think some of the lads were saying once he (Carroll) gets a run-up there’s not really much you can do.

"It was a bit unfortunate to concede that type of goal, but we’ve just got to keep improving, look at the analysis and get better from it.

“We’re all confident in our ability and we should have played better.