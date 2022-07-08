Onyedinma doesn't feel Luton are under any extra pressure in the Championship after reaching play-offs last season

Town attacker Fred Onyedinma

Town attacker Fred Onyedinma doesn’t believe there is any extra pressure on his side this season following their excellent efforts last term which saw them finish sixth in the Championship.

The Hatters defied all expectations from outside the Kenilworth Road dressing room to reach the play-offs, beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals by Huddersfield Town.

With the new campaign under a month away, Luton’s odds for promotion to the Premier League are 8/1 with Sky Bet, while they are nowhere near being one of the favourites for the drop, out as 10/1 to go down.

When asked if the expectation among supporters of replicating their success played any more strain on the players, Onyedinma said: “No, I don’t think so as I feel like we just have to be ourselves and be better than last season.

“We've had a year now, me signing, Amari'i (Bell), Ade (Admiral Muskwe) and all of those, now we're more of a team and we just have to push on.

"I feel like we can go and work hard and do better.

“Last season, no-one expected us to be there, but I feel as a team we expected, we believed in ourselves.

"We’re not looking too much into that, just looking at this season and pushing on.”

Since that defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium, Town have pushed the boat out in the transfer market, bringing in seven players with Cauley Woodrow, Alfie Doughty, Matt Macey, Ethan Horvath, Luke Freeman, Carlton Morris and Louie Watson all joining.

On whether it means Luton go into the 2022-23 campaign with a better squad in place, Onyedinma continued: “Stronger than last season?

“I don't know yet, we'll have to see!

“We've added some good players, they’re going to be a key part of the team and you know how the gaffer is as well, we’ve added athletes and added more quality.

"So we just push on from last season and hopefully we can gel as a team and do better.”

Luton have only lost a handful of players from the squad who did so well too, Kal Naismith, Peter Kioso and Danny Hylton all moving on, while Elliot Lee was released, experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass not expected to return either.

Onyedinma added: "It’s unfortunate that Kal and PK went as well, but I feel like that happens in football.