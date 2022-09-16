Onyedinma insists Town can do even more to help Morris and co in front of goal

Carlton Morris slots home his second goal of the evening against Coventry on Wednesday night

Town winger Fred Onyedinma believes he and the rest of Luton’s attacking players can do even more to help in-form striker Carlton Morris and Town’s forwards in their bid for goals this term.

So far, the Hatters have managed to find the net nine times from the opening nine games, the joint fourth lowest tally in the division.

They do however possess the joint third top scorer in the Championship so far, with Morris on five goals, only bettered by Hull's Óscar Estupiñán (seven) and Norwich Josh Sargent on six.

Morris, Luton’s only striker to score, took his personal total to five in five games with a clinical first half double during the 2-2 draw against Coventry on Wednesday night.

Onyedinma now wants the supply-line to the club’s record signing and the rest of Town’s strike-force to improve even further, as he said: “The strength that he has, he literally causes problems for any defender.

"He can score with his head, left foot, right foot, so just needs to keep building on that.

“It’s not even Carlton, with Eli (Elijah Adebayo) and Carlton, you know you put it in an area, you don‘t have to think too much and you know they’re going to be there to score.

"So hopefully we can use that more as I feel like we haven’t used it to the best of our ability.

"Hopefully we can do that in the games that are coming.”

It was Onyedinma who did help set up Town’s prolific frontman in midweek, although not willingly, as the wingback was in the area to try and challenge for Harry Cornick’s hanging cross, the ball ricocheting off his thigh and fell to Morris who thrashed a volley into the roof of the net via the gloves of Ben Wilson.

The former Wycombe and Millwall wideman, who had been making his first start of the season, also crossed for Luke Freeman to volley home on his comeback against Cardiff City recently, as he continued: “I’ll take the assist, it wasn’t the best one, but you take it.

“You know how the manager plays, he wants us to be aggressive and with the wingbacks, he wants us to be direct with end product.

"It wasn’t the best of assists, but it was an assist so you have to take it.

“I know my role in the team and I just wanted to try and impact the game as I could.

“I’m quite used to it (wingback role), so I’m comfortable playing it.”

Despite Morris putting Luton 2-1 in front with just 14 minutes gone, a lead they held at the break, Town couldn’t maintain their advantage in the second period once more at Kenilworth Road, the third straight home game in which they have scored first but failed to leave with all three points, drawing twice and losing once.

Onyedinma was frustrated at the end result, but was keen to look for the positives from the contest too, especially following a 2-1 defeat to Wigan last time out, adding: “We started off well and we thought we were going to go on and push on, but unfortunately they score.

"A first start for me personally was good, but it was disappointing that we didn’t capitalise and win.

“It was very crazy as they had a few clear-cut chances as well, but we capitalised and then they scored.

"I just feel like we can manage it better, there’s no blaming anyone, but as a team we’re together and we’re just trying to work on that.

“We’re disappointed with the standards we’ve set and we know we can achieve, but there’s positives to take out of that and we just have to keep building.

"I feel like the most important thing is we didn’t lose, so we have to still look forward to that win at home and hopefully we can do that on Saturday.