Onyedinma looks back on a 'special journey' as his time with Luton is over

Winger to depart Kenilworth Road this summer

Former Luton attacker Fred Onyedinma called his time at Luton an ‘incredible journey’ after it was announced he was leaving the club this summer.

The 27-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2021 under former boss Nathan Jones, immediately catching the eye on his debut when he scored once and grabbed two assists in the 3-0 Championship win over Peterborough United. He netted twice more that term in 31 outings as Town reached the play-offs, although injury prevented him from featuring in the semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The following season he struggled for fitness once more, restricted to 21 matches, although he was available for the play-offs, coming on against Coventry City in the final at Wembley as the Hatters triumphed 6-5 on penalties. This term, he started the campaign on loan with second tier side Rotherham United, playing 19 games and scoring on two occasions, but returned to Kenilworth Road when injuries cut short his stint at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Fred Onyedinma will leave the Hatters this summer - pic: Liam Smith

With club captain Tom Lockyer unable to return to the squad after his on-field cardiac arrest against AFC Bournemouth, Onyedinma was named in Luton’s 25-man squad, finding himself on the bench at Tottenham Hotspur in March and after coming on in the second half, was handed his full Premier League debut when starting at Arsenal a few days later. He went on play eight matches in the top flight for Luton making it 60 outings overall during his three years in Bedfordshire.

It was announced last that he would be departing when his contract expired next month, and writing on Instagram, Onyedinma said: “Three unforgettable seasons at this club, countless memories, and an incredible journey at @lutontown. As I say my goodbyes, I’d just like to thank my teammates. I’ve met an amazing group of humble and hardworking men that I’m proud to have shared moments on the pitch with. To the club & staff: Your hard work behind the scenes doesn’t go unnoticed. I’m truly grateful to have met such good people. From the coaches to the medical teams, down to the chefs and everyone working at the stadium/club.

"Most importantly, to the fans: I have nothing but respect and love. From day one of arriving here at this club, I’ve felt welcomed and fitted in instantly. I’ve seen nothing but genuine support from you all, which has always been the driving force for the success all these years. Long may it continue. Luton will always have a place in my heart.”

