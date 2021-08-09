Onyedinma: My Luton debut was even better than I dreamt it!

Fred Onyedinma fires home on his debut for the Hatters

New Luton hero Fred Onyedinma admitted his starring debut against Peterborough on Saturday was even better than he had dreamt it would be.

The 24-year-old, who was already tormenting the Posh defence from early on in the encounter, set up Town’s first goal of the season, sending over a cross for Elijah Adebayo to head into the net via an upright on 31 minutes.

After the break, Onyedinma then pounced on a poor clearance to advance into the area and tee up Harry Cornick to make it 2-0, before getting the goal his display fully merited, finding the net at the second attempt from James Bree’s right wing delivery.

Harry Cornick celebrates with Fred Onyedinma after the attacker made it 3-0 to Luton on Saturday

Speaking afterwards, the summer signing from Wycombe said: “It’s a dream debut and I’m just delighted for the win as well, it couldn’t go any better than this really.

“I’m not going to lie to you, as even speaking with Gabe (Osho), he had a brilliant game, I told him, 'one goal, one assist,' and it was better than my dream, so I’m just delighted with that.

“You’re always looking to score as a winger, it’s there for me to create assists and I’m delighted with both, but obviously I’ll say the goal.

“He (Bree) was a bit annoyed with me that he didn’t get the assist, but he (Christy Pym) made a great save, I just had to put the ball back in the net."

With Onyedinma on the left, Cornick on the right and Adebayo through the centre, it gave Luton some real pace and power upfront, as they got at the visiting back-line throughout, attacking down either wing with real purpose.

It was something that had been lacking at times last season, but was further evidence of just how boss Nathan Jones is looking to approach the campaign, as Town's new boy continued: “That’s how the manager wants to play.

“We’re direct athletes, you can see the front three, we’re all mobile, we’re all looking to get the ball towards the goal as soon as possible and it worked, so we’re delighted with that.

“Even from the first half, we wanted to get the goals, we wanted to not feel sorry for them, we wanted to punish them and I think we did that well.

“Pre-season we’ve had loads of chances and we didn’t quite take them.

"We tightened up on that as soon as the first one went in, we just wanted to get more and more, and a clean sheet as well.

“It’s exciting and that’s the thing that pushes everyone, even in training, we’ve got quality in the attacking options and it’s just exciting to see.”

Discussing his assists for Town’s other two goalscorers, Onyedinma said: “It’s always there, even with a cross, it doesn’t have to be perfect, but anything with a bit of height, you know Elijah, he’s like six foot four or five, he’s going to put his head on it.

“Harry is always going to be in the box, so it’s just about looking out for him and Elijah, that’s the front three.

"We just have to look for each other, and try and get the goals.”

The forward was pleased to see his side not take their foot off the pedal at just 1-0 either and push on during the second period, adding: “We spoke at half time and we said we should keep this going as it’s only 1-0 and we just wanted to not feel sorry for them and punish them.