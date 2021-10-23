Onyedinma starts as Luton make two changes for Hull clash

Fred Onyedinma is back in the Town starting line-up this afternoon

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made two changes to his side for the visit of struggling Hull City this afternoon as Fred Onyedinma is back following his goalscoring appearance from the bench during Tuesday night's 2-2 draw with Derby.

Luke Berry is recalled as well, the pair replacing the suspended Kal Naismith, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu dropped to the bench, joining former Hull defender Reece Burke.

For the Tigers, ex-Luton midfielder George Moncur was also named among the substitutes in his first trip back to Kenilworth Road since leaving in the summer.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley ©, Amari'i Bell, Glen Rea, Jordan Clark, Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: James Shea, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Admiral Muskwe, Cameron Jerome, Reece Burke.

Tigers: Matt Ingram, Lewis Coyle, Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Richard Smallwood ©., Mallik Wilks, Greg Docherty, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter, Di'Shon Bernard, Josh Magennis.

Subs: Tom Eaves, Josh Emmanuel, Andy Cannon, Sean McLoughlin, George Moncur, Randell Williams, Harvey Cartwright.